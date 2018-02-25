About Hong Kong Free Press

Run by journalists and backed by readers, Hong Kong Free Press is a non-profit, English-language news source seeking to unite critical voices on local and national affairs.

Our mission: We aim to be the most independent and credible English-language news source in Greater China. We seek to amplify the voices of the voiceless, not the powerful. And our platform will act as a monitor should Hong Kong’s core values and freedoms be threatened. The HKFP team is fully committed to reporting the facts, without fear, favour or interference.

Free of charge and completely independent, HKFP launched in 2015 amid rising concerns over declining press freedom in Hong Kong. It was the city’s first crowdfunded media outlet, and the fastest-funded, biggest crowdfunding project of its time.

HKFP seeks to bridge the gap between Chinese and English reporting while providing a platform that is immune from increasing political and commercial pressure.

Why now?

Reporters Without Borders, the Committee to Protect Journalists, the International Federation of Journalists, Hong Kong Journalists Association and PEN America have all reported on the recent decline of press freedom in Hong Kong. With attacks on journalists, the rise of self-censorship, advertisers withdrawing from media critical of the establishment, along with the existential pressures facing the wider industry, it is ever more vital that the territory has an independent platform for critical voices to be heard.

HKFP is home to a mix of breaking news, original reporting, features and interviews, providing a direct platform for expert voices, citizen contributors, NGOs and advocacy groups. See our latest annual report.

As a not-for-profit business, HKFP is becoming more sustainable with multiple revenue streams such as membership, crowdfunding, advertising, events, donations and content provision.

We are not answerable to any corporate entity, business tycoon or mainland Chinese conglomerate. HKFP is run by journalists and serves the public.

If you believe Hong Kong needs an independent English news source, please support us.

The Hong Kong Free Press story has been covered widely by local and international news outlets. Click here to see what others are saying.

Why can you trust HKFP?

✓ Immune to censorship: HKFP is answerable only to readers – we have no investors, no shareholders, no tycoons, no mainland owners or umbrella company behind us. Our independence means we are fully resistant to censorship and self-censorship.

✓ Non-profit model: We are a non-profit, limited by guarantee company. This means all profits are recycled back into the company, and we are audited every year. We are run by journalists and immune to commercial and political pressure.

✓ Transparent & efficient: We are the city’s most transparent news outlet – publishing an annual Transparency Report. 84 per cent of income comes from donations, whilst 81 per cent of spending goes simply towards paying journalists. Teamwork, automation, partnerships and the use of free digital tools keep our costs down.

✓ Accurate & accountable: We ensure everything we publish includes a balance of viewpoints in order to avoid any bias. All facts, quotes and figures are properly attributed to the source, often with links to the original material. Our own opinions are strictly kept out of our copy, whilst we act quickly and transparently to correct errors. HKFP avoids sensationalism and clickbait, and clearly marks paid-for content as “sponsored.” Accuracy and fairness are our top priorities.

Free and accessible to all:

Our news is available, for free, wherever you are: On Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Pushbullet, Flipboard, News360, Psiphon, Apple News, on Telegram @hongkongfp (Channel) and @hkfp_bot (Bot) and through our Android, iOS and Windows apps.